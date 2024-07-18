Karnataka minister's ‘sooner or later’ assertion on private sector quota bill: ‘Kannadigas have first right to jobs’

Karnataka's minister of information technology, Priyank Kharge, said Kannadigas have the first right to jobs in the state and that the private sector quota bill, which has been put on hold, will be implemented sooner or later.



“Currently, there is confusion among industries, which is why this proposal has been put on hold. We will have consultations with them to address their apprehensions. People in the state have the first right to jobs,” Priyank Kharge told HindustanTimes.com.



The Congress leader said that the draft of the private sector quota bill was introduced by the state's labour department and it was supposed to undergo inter-ministerial consultations first, and the clauses for employment would be laid accordingly. Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge.

“Everything will be done within the ambit of the law, otherwise it will be challenged. Look at Haryana; it also introduced the same law, but it was struck down. So, we don’t want anything that is unlawful,” Kharge said.

In 2020, Haryana government enacted a bill reserving 75 percent of private sector jobs paying up to ₹30,000 per month for local residents. The bill received the Governor’s approval but was challenged by the Faridabad Industries Association and other organisations.

They argued in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the legislation violated the constitutional rights of employees in Haryana, saying that private sector jobs are skill-based and employees should have the opportunity to apply for suitable positions nationwide.

Eventually, the court ruled that a state cannot discriminate against individuals based on the fact that they do not belong to that particular state.

“In my constituency Sitapur, if an industry is being set up and people have given land for it, why can’t they get employment? As a government, it is our duty to facilitate them?” Kharge questioned.



In the run up to 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the ruling Congress party in its manifesto had promised to provide 80 percent reservation in all public and private sector jobs of the state.

On July 16, the state cabinet, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah approved “The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.”.



The bill mandates a 75 percent reservation for local candidates in non-management jobs and a 50 percent reservation in management positions.