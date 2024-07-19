What if Ambanis were middle class and Anant-Radhika had a simple Indian wedding à la Vivah. Watch AI generated pics

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations last week were the talk of the town. From extravagant designer outfits to a star-studded baraat and live performances from noted singers — the wedding had it all. Now, an Instagram user named Shaid SK has taken the Ambani wedding and put their own spin to it with the help of AI. The artist re-imagined the Ambani wedding if it was done in a middle-class family, and mirrored some scenes that were inspired by the Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer Vivah (2006). (Also read: Kim Kardashian can't get enough of Aishwarya Rai: Check out all their photos together from Ambani wedding in Mumbai) Some of the AI generated pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding made by Sahid Sk.

AI-generated pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

The first picture had Anant and Radhika sitting together in front of the fire in their traditional wedding attire. Forget diamond brooches and designer lehengas, Anant had a cream-coloured sherwani while Radhika had a red saree with gold jewellery, and this will definitely remind of the wedding scene from the Bollywood film that inspired the AI pictures. A second picture had Radhika along with her sister-in-law Isha Ambani coming down the staircase. Isha was seen in a blue salwar, with her hair styled in two neat braids. Radhika was seen in a yellow saree.

Another picture had Mukesh Ambani doing the duties of the groom's father by taking the trays of gifts inside from the car, and cleaning the guest rooms. Radhika offered a glass of water to Anant in a separate picture, reminiscent of the scene in Vivah where Amrita Rao's character asks Shahid: “Jal lenge (Will you have some water)?” Meanwhile, mother-in-law Nita Ambani was seen without any striking piece of diamond jewellery, and smiled in a yellow Benarasi saree. She was also seen shaking a leg during the baraat, in a pink saree.

Sharing the pictures, the Instagram user wrote in the caption: “What if the Ambanis were a middle-class family and Anant and Radhika had a simple, traditional middle-class wedding? Made with AI + Photoshop. Note: The images are inspired by the 2006 Bollywood movie 'Vivah.'”

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant, daughter of healthtech entrepreneurs Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12. The wedding celebrations were graced by several political dignitaries and celebrities from around the world. Among them were sisters and reality TV personalities Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.