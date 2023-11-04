Evening briefing: Fadnavis counters Uddhav Sena on Elvish Yadav case; Vasundhara Raje on 'retirement' hint; latest news

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for ‘dragging’ Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde into the Elvish Yadav snake venom case, saying that it is “absolutely wrong”. “Whenever Ganeshotsav happens at the CM residence, celebrities come there. I think Elvish Yadav won a reality show at that time, so he must have visited. There were no allegations against him at that time...I think dragging CM into all this is absolutely wrong. If someone does something wrong, they will be punished. But accusing CM is wrong,” Fadnavis told the media. Earlier in the day, Raut questioned if the threads of the drug trade were linked to the state government led by Eknath Shinde as Elvish - who is accused of allegedly using snake venom at rave parties - visited CM's residence during Ganesh Chaturthi. Dig Deeper

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other leaders.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and veteran BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday ruled out speculations about her retirement from active politics, a day after dropping a hint about the same during her campaign in the poll-bound state. "...Jhalawar is my family. In this family, we speak a lot of things that have no political connotation. I said that yesterday because after looking at Dushyant (her son) and listening to his speech and looking at the reaction of people, I was delighted. As a mother, I was happy that there was such coordination between the two. I would like to make it clear that I am not going anywhere, I have just filed my nomination. Don't keep anything about retirement in your mind", the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying after filing her nomination from Jhalrapatan, the seat in Jhalawar which she has represented since 2003.

The Latest News

Free-ration scheme will be extended for next 5 years: PM Modi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

HTLS 2023 'There is room for diplomacy, hope we find a way', says Jaishankar on Canada row.

Reduced night work hours, more rest: aviation watchdog's draft rules to tackle pilot fatigue.

India News

Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes at Kochi air station in Kerala, 1 killed.

Haven't targeted anyone in autobiography, says ISRO chief Somanath.

IIT-BHU 'molestation case': ABVP protests U.P. Congress prez's accusations; burns his effigy.

Global Matters

Israeli actress Noa Tishby 'sets the record straight' for US Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

'Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza killed 12': Hamas health ministry.

Top Middle East envoys to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss war in Israel.

Entertainment Focus

On the final day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, Karan Johar was in conversation with South African actor Charlize Theron. They discussed a variety of things, including but not limited to filmmakers' obsession with making their actors look all put together with perfect hair and makeup even in situations that don't need it. Charlize Theron said that she didn't quite get why people would put lipstick on her when she had just fallen off a truck. Karan then talked about how Shabana Azmi (whom he called the Indian equivalent of Meryl Streep) had a similar debate with him on the sets of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sports Goings

India's top badminton men's doubles players, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are relieved that there is a sense of expectation whenever they step foot on the court. The weight of expectations, to them, is nothing but an added motivation. It not only egg them to do better but also tells them that badminton doubles is growing in India, a country traditionally known for its singles shuttlers. While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS 2023), Chirag and Rankireddy said they would manage the pressure of the Paris Olympics similarly.

