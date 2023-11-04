close_game
Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes at Kochi air station in Kerala: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2023 04:03 PM IST

The Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift-off, sources said.

A Chetak helicopter crashed on Saturday at the runway of the naval air station, INS Garuda in Kochi, PTI reported quoting Navy sources. The Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift-off, sources added.

Some media reports claimed that a navy official was killed in the crash at the naval air station, INS Garuda, in Kochi.
Some media reports claimed that a navy official was killed in the crash at the naval air station, INS Garuda, in Kochi. (Photo for representational purpose only)

Some media reports also claimed that a navy official was killed in the crash. According to Manorama News, the naval official who was on the runway was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of the chopper.

An official confirmation from the Indian Navy is awaited.

The mishap took place on the INS Garuda runway at the navy headquarters in Kochi, Manorama News reported, adding that initial inputs indicated that two people, including the pilot of the chopper, sustained injuries in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital at the naval headquarters, it reported.

The Chetak chopper reportedly crashed during a routine training around 2.30pm.

The INS Garuda is adjacent to INS Venduruthy and the headquarters of Southern Naval Command. INS Garuda is a major naval air training centre as well as an operational base.

INS Garuda has two intersecting runways, allowing almost all operational aircraft to land and take off.

The INS Garuda has remained a strategic operating station for the Indian Navy, with several training schools, intelligence centres, maintenance and repair facilities and experimental stations based here.

    HT News Desk

Sign out