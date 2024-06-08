 Evening briefing: IMD forecasts rain in several states, Naveen Patnaik defends aide VK Pandian; and more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
Evening briefing: IMD forecasts rain in several states, Naveen Patnaik defends aide VK Pandian; and more news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 08, 2024 05:52 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, and portions of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, as well as additional regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The weather forecasting agency reported favourable conditions for the monsoon to further advance into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, and additional areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and Telangana over the next 2-3 days. Dig deeper

Kochi: Pedestrians hold umbrellas as they cross a street amid rains, in Kochi, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very heavy rainfall in five districts of Kerala in the coming hours. (PTI Photo)
In his first reaction after losing the Odisha assembly election, Naveen Patnaik, the outgoing chief minister who missed out on what would have been his sixth consecutive term in office, on Saturday defended his close aide VK Pandian, saying that the bureaucrat-turned-politician was not his successor. “The people of Odisha would decide who my successor would be,” Patnaik told news agency PTI. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Narendra Modi condemns attack on Danish PM Mette Frederiksen: ‘Deeply concerned by the news’. Dig deeper

Bodies of all four Indians who drowned in Russia recovered: Official. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israeli military claims rescue of 4 hostages alive from Gaza. Dig deeper

Attacks in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions leave 28 dead, Moscow-backed officials say. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Varun Chakravarthy quickly rose to prominence in Indian cricket, captivating everyone with his mysterious spin that led to his India debut in 2021. His stellar performance for the Knight Riders during the IPL season that year convinced then-Indian team management that they had found a unique spinner. The anticipation surrounding him was immense, leading to his selection for the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

There was a time when actor Shah Rukh Khan, known for his media-friendly nature, stopped making public appearances, and in fact avoided getting clicked with the help of a black curtain or an umbrella. Now, it is being revealed that he did it because he is angry at the media for their coverage when his son Aryan Khan was arrested. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Coriander or Dhaniya is a powerful herb that has been in use since ancient times for lowering cholesterol levels and treating digestive issues. Fragrant and flavourful, both coriander seeds and leaves are widely used in Indian curries for enhancing taste. Coriander leaves are ground into delicious chutney that can go with a wide range of recipes. An excellent source of vitamins, fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, coriander leaves can be an amazing addition to your diet. Coriander leaves water can be a wonderful remedy for managing blood sugar levels and keeping at bay many chronic diseases. Dig deeper

Trending

It is often said that truth is stranger than fiction, and this story of a couple proves that. The tale of how Cody Bryant and Haley found their way back to each other and fell in love for the second time after Bryant was left without any memory of her due to an accident has left people emotional. Bryant shared a video on Instagram documenting their story and it is going viral. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)

