Narendra Modi condemns attack on Danish PM Mette Frederiksen: ‘Deeply concerned by the news’

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the attack on Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, who was hit by a man in Copenhagen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.(PTI)

"Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend," Modi posted on X.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but local media reported that the assailant approached Frederiksen forcefully and pushed her hard while she was passing Kultorvet Square, a central piazza in Copenhagen. The police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the attack.

The Danish prime minister suffered minor whiplash but is otherwise fine after the incident, her office confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in a pre-trial custody hearing at 1100 GMT on Saturday at the Copenhagen District Court in Frederiksberg.

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the "unacceptable" attack.

"The attack on the Danish Prime Minister is unacceptable," Macron posted on X (former Twitter). "I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery," he added.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, said he was shocked to hear what happened to Frederiksen, whom he called a friend.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, condemned on X what he called a “cowardly act of aggression.”

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the EU election. Three weeks ago, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt.

The attack on Frederiksen comes amid European Union parliamentary elections, which are underway in Denmark and across the 27-nation bloc. Frederiksen has been campaigning with the Social Democrats' EU lead candidate, Christel Schaldemose, though media reports indicate the attack was not linked to a campaign event.

In May, a German candidate from the centre-left Social Democrats was beaten and seriously injured while campaigning for the European Parliament.