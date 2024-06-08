Woman thought man ghosted her but he was in a coma. Then this happened: ‘50 First Dates’

It is often said that truth is stranger than fiction, and this story of a couple proves that. The tale of how Cody Bryant and Haley found their way back to each other and fell in love for the second time after Bryant was left without any memory of her due to an accident has left people emotional. Bryant shared a video on Instagram documenting their story and it is going viral. The image shows the couple whose story of 'ghosting, coma, and love has amazed people. (Instagram/@codys.comeback)

“50 First Dates or make our own movie?” Bryant wrote as he shared the video. The footage, a montage of various visuals, tells how Haley thought Bryant ghosted her after their first meeting in Hawaii. However, she later found through a GoFundMe page that he was in a coma and after waking up he had memory loss. However, without giving up, Haley decided to reconnect with Bryant and took care of him during the difficult times. And guess what? They have been together for one year now.

Here is their amazing love story:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.9 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 20,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“The one time someone wasn’t ghosted,” posted an Instagram user.

“Had there not been proof that they knew each other… I’d say she searched GoFundMe for someone who lost their memory and pretended to have been dating,” joked another.

“Nah, she's wife material. Cause a lot of women out there wouldn't even try to help the way she did,” shared a third.

“Wow, it’s like you found yourself a real angel of a woman,” expressed a fourth.

“Saving this to ‘Love is real’ folder,” commented a fifth.

“This is so beautiful! She probably is an amazing person! She knew! Love seeing this! I cannot imagine how hard this is for you guys, but you found true love through it,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful love story?