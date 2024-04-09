Evening briefing: Kejriwal to move SC against Delhi HC order; Paytm Payments Bank CEO Surinder Chawla quits; and more

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its intention to challenge the Delhi High Court's rejection of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the Supreme Court. The case involves alleged corruption and money laundering related to Delhi's excise policy. Kejriwal's counsel plans to contest the legality of his arrest, citing insufficient evidence and timing concerns. AAP asserts the case as a political conspiracy, questioning the investigation's validity. Despite the High Court's decision and criticism from the BJP, AAP remains resolute in its legal pursuit for justice. Kejriwal, currently in Tihar jail, awaits further legal proceedings. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Surinder Chawla has resigned as CEO of Paytm Payments Bank due to personal reasons amidst RBI scrutiny. Paytm confirmed his departure, effective June 26, 2024, citing his desire for better career prospects. Chawla, appointed in January 2023, previously worked at RBL Bank, focusing on branch banking and expanding revenue streams. Paytm's banking unit faces regulatory challenges, with Chawla's resignation adding to its woes.

The Latest News

Election Commission notice to Congress's Randeep Surjewala over 'indecent' remark against Hema Malini.

BJP's 'self-proclaimed honest' jibe after Delhi HC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest.

Former Union minister Birender Singh, wife join Congress.

India News

Karni Sena's Raj Shekhawat detained ahead of protest outside Gujarat BJP office.

TMC delegation continues protest in Delhi; 'denied entry', claim AAP leaders.

'China couldn't encroach even an inch of land under Modi govt': Amit Shah in Assam.

Global Matters

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert.

Norway's top authority revokes a decision by a city to only take Ukrainian refugees.

US reacts to reports of targeted Pakistani killings by India: 'We are not…'

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli's remarkable century, his eighth in IPL history, stood out in Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent match against Rajasthan Royals. Despite his stellar performance, RCB faced defeat, with Jos Buttler's century leading RR to victory. Kohli's strike rate has drawn criticism, but cricketing legends like Brian Lara support his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. Rishabh Pant emerges as a strong contender for the wicketkeeper's role. The squad announcement is anticipated in early May by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, with Pant's form in the IPL likely to influence their decision.

Entertainment Focus

Trade analysts anticipate significant box office success for "Pushpa 2: The Rule," citing its status as a sequel to a successful film with a mass appeal. Ramesh Bala predicts it could open with ₹100 crore and potentially reach ₹1000 crore if the content matches the original. Girish Wankhede emphasizes the film's potential to exceed expectations, while exhibitor Akshaye Rathi suggests an opening of ₹40-50 crore in Hindi alone. Taran Adarsh foresees a box office "hurricane." Releasing on August 15, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Sukumar, continuing the clash between Arjun's character and Fahadh Faasil's inspector.

