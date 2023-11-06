Evening briefing: Kharge's 'Jawans of PM Modi' jibe; Former driver confesses to killing Bengaluru geologist; latest news

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies, saying he often sends the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation to campaign for the BJP ahead of his speeches in poll-bound states. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jodhpur, he also accused the BJP of looting the country. "They send ED, Income Tax, CBI for campaigning before Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to places to give his speeches... you can see what they are doing with Congress people. They accuse us of looting the country, it is you who loot the country," he said. Dig Deeper

Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bengaluru police said that the driver of the murdered Karnataka government officer has confessed his involvement in the crime. Prathima KS, a 43-year-old senior geologist employed in the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru (South) deputy commissioner of police, Rahul Kumar Shahapurawad said, “After interrogation, the former driver admitted to murdering the woman. After investigating from multiple angles, we had suspected her former driver who was recently sacked by her and detained him.” Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Dig Deeper

Not just Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow too battling air pollution; check AQI list. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanatana remark: Madras HC criticises police for not acting against TN ministers. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Damaging form of misinformation’: Union minister on Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video. Dig Deeper

Karnataka govt to set up rapid response task force for Bengaluru city. Dig Deeper

‘Unexpected’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on PM Modi's jibes at him. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Nobel Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on hunger strike in Iran prison. Dig Deeper

‘Why turning into mosque’: Images of Muslims praying at Paris airport stirs row. Dig Deeper

EU to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza by 25 million euros. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

A deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna has been doing the rounds on social media. On Monday, Rashmika reacted to it and said that people needed to address this as a community since 'technology is being misused'. The actor thanked her family, friends and well wishers, but admitted 'the deepfake video of her being spread online was extremely scary'. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused." The viral video shows a British-Indian woman dressed in black inside an elevator with her face being edited using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble Rashmika. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entering the records books for all the wrong reasons, veteran batter Angelo Mathews was given out without facing a single ball in match No.38 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday. Mathews was livid with himself after match umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged him out following an appeal made by Bangladesh for a timed-out. The Sri Lankan all-rounder scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter to get timed out at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Interestingly, Mathews is also the first batter to cap off this rare dismissal in men's international cricket. Following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 24th over, the Sri Lankan batter walked out to face Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Mathews arrived at the crease with the wrong helmet and his schoolboy error paved the way for Shakib and Co. to appeal for timed-out. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diwali 2023: One of the largest festivals is around the corner and we cannot keep calm already. Diwali is celebrated every year with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country and is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year. People wait with bated breath to spend this special day with their loved ones. Homes are decked up in new colours and lights. People buy clothes for their near and dear ones. Children wait for special presents on this day. People also worship Goddess Kali and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Homemade sweets and dishes are prepared and relished with family and friends. One of the most well-known ways of celebrating Diwali is by bursting crackers. However, there is a significant effect of crackers on the environment, and not in a positive way. Crackers cause a lot of air and sound pollution, which are harmful for humans as well as animals. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail