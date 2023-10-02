Evening briefing: Nitish Kumar jabs BJP over caste census; Assam CM's fresh dig at Rahul Gandhi; all the latest news

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its handling of the announcement of data from the state's caste-based census. He accused the BJP of having no understanding of the situation and claimed that the party had not taken significant actions for Hindus, Muslims, scheduled castes, and tribes. Nitish Kumar questioned the BJP's knowledge and efforts regarding these communities and expressed skepticism about their actions for the extremely backward class. Dig deeper

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, known for frequently criticizing Rahul Gandhi, took aim at the former Congress chief once again. This time, Sarma targeted Gandhi for his visit to the Golden Temple, where Rahul Gandhi participated in 'sewa' (voluntary service) by washing utensils. Sarma reminded Gandhi that his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had ordered a military operation at the Golden Temple. Additionally, Sarma mocked Gandhi's catchphrase 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' (shop of love). Dig deeper

The Latest News

Drew Weissman, one of the recipients of the Nobel Prize, was informed about his win with an interesting twist: the Nobel committee didn't have his phone number. Dig deeper

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the residences of 60 suspected Maoist sympathizers in the Telugu states. Dig deeper

India News

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent TMC leader, was reportedly attacked during a large-scale MGNREGA protest. The TMC alleged a conspiracy behind the incident. Dig deeper

During a rally in Chittorgarh, PM Modi took a dig at Ashok Gehlot over the Sachin Pilot rift, suggesting that Gehlot had "accepted defeat." Dig deeper

Global Matters

Yevgeny Prigozhin's 25-year-old son is poised to inherit Russia's Wagner Group amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Dig deeper

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their crucial contributions to the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In a memorable T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Haris Rauf faced off against Virat Kohli, creating a legendary moment. India seemed in a tough spot, needing 28 runs off 8 balls. However, Kohli's back-to-back sixes against Rauf in the penultimate over shifted the momentum. The equation came down to a challenging 16 runs required off the final over, delivered by Mohammad Nawaz. In a nail-biting finish, India managed to win the game by four wickets, making it a thrilling and unforgettable cricket encounter. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

"The Rat Catcher" is the third installment in a series of short films by director Wes Anderson, based on Roald Dahl stories for Netflix. This 17-minute film leaves some questions unanswered as it revolves around the search for rats, with the identity of those caught remaining mysterious. The film is praised for its superb storytelling and Anderson's masterful direction. Dig deeper

