NIA searches residences of 60 suspected Maoist sympathisers in Telugu states

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Oct 02, 2023 05:40 PM IST

The NIA officials conducted searches at the residences of civil rights activists, advocates and suspected Maoist sympathisers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at the residences of around 60 persons in different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, suspecting that they had links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), people familiar with the matter said.

The NIA raids are suspected to be a follow-up of the investigation into an August 2023 case involving the recovery of explosive materials, drones and a Lathe machine in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. (Representative Image)

A senior official of Andhra Pradesh police department, on condition of anonymity, said the NIA officials conducted searches at the residences of civil rights activists, advocates and suspected Maoist sympathisers in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Anantapur, Palnadu and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad and Warangal in Telangana.

In Hyderabad, the NIA sleuths carried out searches in the residence of Bhavani, a member of Amara Veerula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (Association of the martyrs’ families and friends), besides that of advocate Suresh. In Warangal, they conducted raids on the houses of Chaitanya Mahila Mandali members Anitha and Santhamma.

Similar raids were conducted on the houses of suspected Maoist sympathisers Ellanki Venkateshwarlu in Nellore, Kranthi Chaitanya and Kavali Balaiah in Tirupati, Dr Raja Rao and Tamalapakula Subba Rao in Guntur, Duddu Venkat Rao and O Srinivasa Rao in Prakasam district, civil liberties activists Nazar and Konala Lazar in Rajahmundry, M Krishnaiah in Srikakulam and Sriramulu in Anantapur.

The NIA team also raided the residence of Gurrapusala Ramakrishna at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district and the house of Nallapati Rama Rao at Jonnalagadda and similarly the houses of Pachalla Sipsora, S Kranti Kumar and few others in the same district.

The NIA raids are suspected to be a follow-up of the investigation into an August 2023 case involving the recovery of explosive materials, drones and a Lathe machine involving the banned CPI (Maoist) for use against the security forces at Charla in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The NIA had registered cases against 12 people after the explosive materials were seized from three of them.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

