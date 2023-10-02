Bihar caste census survey: 112 EBC castes under reserved category. See full list

The Bihar government on Monday unveiled the caste census report months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The survey was carried out by the state government in two phases- between January 7 and 21 in the first phase and between April 15 and first week of August. A file photo of Enumerator staff collecting information from residents for a caste-based census in Bihar.(Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

According to the report, the total population of the state covered under the survey was 12,53,53,288 of which 6,41,31,992 were male and 6,11,31,992 were female with a sex ratio: 1000:953. A total of 2,83,44,107 household was surveyed.



“The extremely backward class is 36.01 per cent, the general category is 15.52 per cent and the Other Backward Caste (OBC) is 27 per cent", Vivek Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary said.

Here is a castewise breakup according to the survey report.

There are a total of 203 notified castes in Bihar mentioned in the report. Out of these, four Hindu castes (Rajput, Kayastha, Brahmin and Bhumihar) and three Muslim castes (Sheikh, Pathan and Syed) have been notified as unreserved or general category.

2. There are 196 castes mentioned in reserved category. These castes are divided into extremely backward class (112 castes), backward class (30), scheduled castes (22) and scheduled tribe (32).



3. Ten castes have been reported by the DMs as not notified either in Centre or state caste list. They are Bengali Kayastha, Khatri, Dharaami, Sutihar, Navesood, Bhumij, Marwari, Bahelia, Rastogi and Darzi.



4. According to the report, the Kewani caste has been reported by State Commission for Backward classes, but has not been notified either in Centre or state caste list, but at survey stage now.

5. The reservation percentage in Bihar govt jobs stands as follows:

EBC: 18%

SC: 16%

Backward class: 12%

EWS: 10%

Women from reserved category, excluding EWS: 3%

Scheduled Tribes: 1%

‘Caste census revealed economic situation of everyone’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took to social media platform X on the recently unveiled caste census report.



"The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature. It was decided with the consent of all 9 parties of the Bihar Assembly that the state government will conduct a caste-based census from its own resources and its approval was given by the Council of Ministers on June 6, 2022. On this basis, the state government has conducted caste-based census from its own resources," he said.

"Caste-based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On the basis of this report, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections,” he added.

