Evening briefing: Owaisi on Israel-Hamas war; Akhilesh's 'lotus name' retort to Kamal Nath

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, responded to Kamal Nath's recent 'Akhilesh-Vakhilesh' remark, alluding to the lotus symbol of the BJP, stating that anyone with 'kamal' (lotus) in their name wouldn't call him by his correct name. The two leaders' exchange comes amid tension between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where the alliance has been facing issues regarding seat distribution. Kamal Nath, while campaigning, dismissed Akhilesh's allegations of betrayal over seat-sharing, and the Congress later clarified that the alliance was primarily for national politics. Akhilesh expressed concern that this confusion would hinder their ability to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections. Dig Deeper

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More | 'Miracle': Akhilesh Yadav's fresh salvo at Congress as Madhya Pradesh impasse intensifies. Dig Deeper

If confusion prevails, INDIA bloc can never defeat BJP, says SP's Akhilesh Yadav. Dig Deeper

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of AIMIM, criticized Israel, alleging an 80-year occupation of Palestinian land during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. He expressed support for Palestine and quoted Mahatma Gandhi's views on the issue, advocating for an independent Palestinian nation. Owaisi also condemned violence in Gaza and highlighted the suffering of its people. He shared an old video of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaking in favor of the Palestinian cause. This statement comes in the context of the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza, which has resulted in significant casualties. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More: Addressing the role of United States in Israel-Palestine crisis. How should they respond? Dig Deeper

PM Modi speaks to Palestine president: 'Reiterated India's long-standing position'. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'Don’t use Fake Degree wala for leak': Mahua Moitra slams Adani, BJP MP. Dig Deeper

Congress vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh over OBC tickets; state V-P burns Digvijaya Singh's effigy. Dig Deeper

Rajasthan assembly elections: Cong releases 1st list; fields Gehlot from Sardarpura, Pilot from Tonk. Dig Deeper

India News

BJP releases 2nd list of 83 candidates for Rajasthan polls; fields ex-CM Vasundhara Raje. Dig Deeper

SP MP calls Kamal Nath 'chhutbhaiya neta' over Akhilesh Yadav remark. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Shows India’s ambition, capability': UK envoy on Gaganyaan's 1st test flight success. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

‘We don’t wear that': US man arrested for punching Sikh teen wearing Turban. Dig Deeper

Israel's military says ‘no humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza: ‘Hardships there but…’. Dig Deeper

What Imran Khan's party said on Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli's exceptional 103 off 97 balls led India to victory over Bangladesh in a 257-run chase. India won the match by seven wickets, completing it in 41.3 overs. Kohli's approach faced mixed reactions from experts, with some praising his fitness and milestone achievement, while others expressed concerns about the net run-rate (NRR) factor and its potential impact in the tournament's later stages. Cheteshwar Pujara emphasized prioritizing the team's collective interest over individual milestones, acknowledging that NRR could be crucial. Despite differing opinions, Pujara appreciated Kohli's adaptability on a slowing pitch. India remains undefeated and will face New Zealand next. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan recently came together for a commercial promoting a popular masala brand. Director R Balki shared an interesting anecdote about the shoot in a Radio Nasha interview. Shah Rukh Khan arrived early and even expressed the desire to be present 10 minutes before Amitabh Bachchan. The camaraderie between the two actors was evident as they enjoyed a fun day, cracking jokes and directing each other on set. The commercial features them playing themselves, facing the paparazzi who hound them. Despite the press's distractions, the two stars manage to escape in pursuit of a delightful biryani meal. Amitabh and Shah Rukh have previously collaborated on three films. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Dialysis patients face diverse needs and risks, but valuable insights and tips can help individuals of all ages navigate their journey to better health. Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, a Nephrologist at NephroPlus, suggests personal hygiene, adherence to prescribed medications, and active participation in their care. Understanding their kidney condition, treatment options, and potential complications can enhance outcomes. Building a support system and attending regular check-ups are essential. Pediatric dialysis patients need extra care, and caregivers must ensure their emotional well-being and provide age-appropriate explanations. Similarly, elderly patients may have unique challenges, such as comorbidities, requiring individualized care plans. Travel is usually not a restriction for dialysis patients, with proper planning and communication. Maintaining a healthy diet, staying active, and seeking guidance can help individuals lead fulfilling lives and manage their kidney health effectively. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON