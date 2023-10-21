'Don’t use Fake Degree wala for leak': Mahua Moitra slams Adani, BJP MP

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, accused of receiving bribes for asking questions in Parliament, took to social media platform X hitting back over the allegations against her.



Nishikant Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, had levelled massive allegations against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Parliament after receiving bribes from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani. On Saturday, the BJP leader took to X and claimed that the TMC MP's parliamentary login credentials were accessed in Dubai and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) provided this information to the probe agencies.



Hiranandani has admitted he gave the TMC MP information on the basis on which she could ask questions attacking the Adani Group. Hiranandani in a signed affidavit claimed he gave Moitra “expensive luxury items” and underwrote the “renovation of her official” bungalow; and that the MP provided him with her Parliament login and password so that he could “post the questions directly on her behalf”.



On Saturday, Moitra posted,"Request NIC to please release ALL details of MPs publicly to show they were physically present in place from where IDs were accessed by their PAs & researchers/interns/staff. Don’t use Fake Degree wala for leak, make this public NOW". Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.(ANI file)

“Also got message about impending CBI raid. I am busy with Durga Puja. I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FiR into ₹13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians”, she added.

Moitra added,"Sorry Mr. Adani. I am not taking your deal to shut up for six months in return for “peace”. And nor am I taking the second deal where I am allowed to attack you but not the PM. Adani used to CASH TO NOT QUESTION. Now he is forced to create a fake CASH FOR QUESTIONS".



“Unknown FPIs own Adani shares whose origin SEBI cannot find & Adani gets MHA clearance to buy Mumbai airport. This is the real question of National security. Not email ID that every PA & every unchecked intern team of every MP has publicly & accesses at will”, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail