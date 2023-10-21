News / World News / ‘We don’t wear that': US man arrested for punching Sikh teen wearing Turban

‘We don’t wear that': US man arrested for punching Sikh teen wearing Turban

ByMallika Soni
Oct 21, 2023 05:43 PM IST

The Sikh teen said that he is “shaken and angered” by the assault and that no one should be harassed.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in the US for attacking a Sikh teenager on a bus for wearing a turban. Police arrested Christopher Philippeaux and charged him with a hate crime after the incident on the bus near 118th Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens last week, CBS News reported.

Police arrested Christopher Philippeaux and charged him with a hate crime.(Representational)
Police arrested Christopher Philippeaux and charged him with a hate crime.(Representational)

Christopher Philippeaux approached the 19-year-old Sikh boy on the New York City MTA bus and said, "We don't wear that in this country," referring to his turban, the police said. He also asked the teen to take his mask off and then punched the teen in his face, back and in the back of his head, causing cuts and pain while trying to remove the turban. He then get off the bus and ran along Liberty Avenue, the police said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read more: UK foreign minister calls for restraint from Israeli military amid Hamas war

What police records show?

Police records also showed that Christopher Philippeaux was conditionally released by parole in July 2021 after serving more than two years in state prison for a Manhattan attempted robbery conviction, the report claimed. He has been arrested before for obstructing governmental administration, as per the records.

What did the Sikh teen say about the incident?

The Sikh teen said that he is “shaken and angered” by the assault and that no one should be harassed because of how they look.

"Right now, the victim is very traumatized. The family is very scared for him," ABC News quoted community activist Japneet Singh as saying.

MTA's Acting Chief Customer Officer said, "I watched the video and I was angry, I was outraged, and just moved by what happened to the victim. New York City is a melting pot and it's from my understanding that this gentleman has only been here for about a year, and this is not how we welcome people to our city."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out