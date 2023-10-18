Evening briefing: Ram Mandir Trust gets nod to receive foreign funds, Wheat MSP hiked by 150/quintal, all latest news

The Union Home Ministry has granted the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust permission to receive foreign funds for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The trust has been authorized under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, to accept "voluntary contributions" from abroad. These contributions can only be deposited in a designated bank account and not in any other account of the trust. The State Bank of India's Sansad Marg branch is the sole institution where non-government organizations or trusts receiving foreign funds can open their FCRA accounts, as per regulations.

The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is underway, in Ayodhya.(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing temple construction, applied for the FCRA license in June this year. While it has been collecting contributions from pilgrims and individuals within India, this marks the first time it can accept funds from Indians residing abroad. The Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be ready by January 1, 2024, with a grand opening scheduled for January 21 to 24, 2024, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. The construction follows a 2019 Supreme Court verdict that allocated the land to Ram Lalla. Dig deeper

The Central government has unveiled a significant hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, marking the most substantial increase in MSP rates since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The MSP for wheat, a key rabi crop, will see a notable rise of ₹150 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season, amounting to ₹2,275 per quintal. The decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, and impacts all mandated rabi crops for the upcoming season.

Among the hikes, masoor dal witnessed the most significant increase at ₹425 per quintal, while rapeseed and mustard saw a bump of ₹200 per quintal. Safflower, barley, and gram MSPs were raised by ₹150, ₹115, and ₹105, respectively. The minimum support price is the rate at which the government procures crops from farmers, providing economic security.

In addition to the MSP adjustment, the Central government also increased the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees, elevating it by four percentage points to 46 per cent, effective from July 1, 2023. These announcements come in the lead-up to assembly elections in five states, which are scheduled to take place from November 7 to November 30, with the results to be revealed on December 3. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Cabinet approves a 4% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners Dig deeper

Govt to disburse 78-Day wages as productivity linked bonus to eligible non-gazetted Indian railways employees Dig deeper

India news

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan dismisses Rampur Court's seven-year jail sentence in fake birth certificate case, saying it's not justice Dig deeper

Osama Sahab, son of former Siwan strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin, sent in judicial custody till November 1 in an extortion case Dig deeper

Global Matters

President Vladimir Putin says growing number of world conflicts and threats "strengthen" ties between Moscow and Beijing Dig deeper

Protective bail petition filed in Islamabad high court as Nawaz Sharif's return nears, seeking to prevent arrest of PML-N leader Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Biophilic design, recognizing the profound connection between humans and the natural world, has emerged as a powerful approach to enhancing well-being and productivity within urban office spaces. Sammeer Pakvasa, CEO at Eleganz Interiors, proposes ten spiritually-inspired biophilic design elements to transform office environments. These include integrating greenery for improved air quality and reduced stress, harnessing natural light to boost productivity, and embracing nature-inspired design elements that create harmony. Organic shapes and sensory experiences like water features and nature sounds engage the senses, while meditation rooms and the use of natural sounds promote relaxation. Nature-based artworks and open, clutter-free spaces further contribute to a serene and productive work environment. Additionally, Preetam Pratap Tipale, CEO at Gira Infra, underscores the significance of open spaces with natural light, water elements, natural materials, meditation zones, and plant therapy in crafting biophilic offices that kindle inspiration and deepen the connection to the natural world while enhancing productivity. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Paras Mhambrey, the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team, has stated that he was unaware of the official complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding alleged misconduct during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. While India won the match convincingly, post-match complaints by Pakistan's head coach Grant Bradburn and team director Mickey Arthur focused on crowd behaviour, expressing displeasure with how the Pakistan team was treated by the capacity crowd. PCB later filed a formal complaint, also raising concerns about visa delays for Pakistani journalists and spectators. Mhambrey, when asked about the complaint, responded that he had not heard anything related to it. The match had witnessed instances of religion-centric chants and boos directed at Pakistani players. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Gulshan Devaiah, known for his recent success in "Guns & Gulaabs," returns with the second season of his hit web series "Duranga." In this season, he portrays a character living with two starkly contrasting identities, showcasing his versatility. From a minor role in his debut film "Dum Maaro Dum" to now taking the lead in "Duranga," both directed by Rohan Sippy, Gulshan's career has seen remarkable growth. Discussing the new season, he hints at intriguing plot developments following a coma, delving into the impact of the protagonist's awakening on the lives of those around him. Gulshan also shares his positive experience working with Drashti Dhami and his inclination to take on projects that genuinely interest him. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning