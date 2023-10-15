Evening briefing: UN staff's SOS text from Gaza; Indo-Canadian man arrested for murdering his wife; all the latest news

Amid deepening humanitarian crisis and thousands of civialians in the northern region of Gaza Strip scrambling to head south after fresh warning from Israel ahead of a cross-border ground offensive, the UN arm working for Palestinian refugees shared a video depicting the ordeal of its staff members stuck amid the war in the region. At least 12 UN staffers died in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas, a declared militant group in Gaza. The Israeli military offered a new window for Gazans to move south after it gave a clear indication on Saturday of invading the enclave. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter), which shows WhatsApp messages of its staff Helen. Dig deeper

Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip,(AP)

'Mass displacement' towards southern Gaza ongoing: What UN said

McDonald's faces heat for offering free meals to Israeli troops amid Gaza offensive

In a tragic incident in New Westminster, British Columbia, a 57-year-old Indo-Canadian man named Balvir Singh has been arrested for the murder of his 46-year-old wife, Kulwant Kaur. The incident, described as a case of domestic violence, unfolded on a Friday when officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in New Westminster responded to a call at approximately 5:09 pm. Upon arrival, they discovered Kulwant Kaur with severe life-threatening injuries. Tragically, she did not survive, and her husband, Balvir Singh, was subsequently charged with her murder. This unfortunate incident underscores the ongoing issue of domestic violence, calling for continued efforts to address and prevent such cases. Dig deeper

Don't want to get into hypotheticals: US on India asking Canada to reduce diplomats

At least 6 break-ins at Hindu temples in Ontario province

BRS poll manifesto pledges free insurance for BPL families and ₹400 LPG cylinders, aiming to support economic well-being and affordable cooking gas. Dig deeper

Uttarakhand Police uncover and shut down a counterfeit medicine production facility. Dig deeper

A BJP MP accuses Mahua Moitra of taking cash for questions and questions her firebrand image, to which Mahua Moitra responds. Dig deeper

An AAP leader criticizes the lack of recognition for Agniveer during the last rites of a soldier, expressing disappointment in how political leaders are mourned. Dig deeper

Vladimir Putin challenges the United States, suggesting that if they want to engage in a conflict with Russia, it would be "nonsense." Dig deeper

A Stanford lecturer faces suspension for engaging in "racist behavior" directed at Jewish students. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shardiya Navratri, a prominent Hindu festival, has commenced, ushering in a period of fasting, prayer, and devotion to honor Maa Durga. This festival will be observed in diverse ways across India from October 15 to October 24. Navratri holds immense cultural and religious significance in the country, featuring vibrant Garba and Dandiya dances in Gujarat, grand Maa Durga pandals in West Bengal, and the joyful Golu display of puppets and figurines in South India. The central theme of Shardiya Navratri is the worship of Maa Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navdurga, celebrated over the course of nine days. Dig deeper

