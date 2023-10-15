Mahua Moitra took cash, gifts, BJP MP's allegation; CBI welcome to probe: TMC leader

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday levelled massive allegations against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra that she took cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to "ask question(s) in Parliament'. Mahua Moitra responded to the allegations and said CBI is welcome to investigate "right after they finish investigating Adani's offshore money trail, over-invoicing, benami account". Nishikanr Dubey has now accused Mahua Moitra of taking money and gifts from a businessman in exchange of the questions that she asked in Parliament.

Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an inquiry against Mahua Moitra and her immediate suspension from the house for taking cash for question. Citing research work by an advocate, Nishikant Dubey said out of Mahua Moitra's recent 61 questions, 50 “shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his Company. The questions were also often focused on the Adani Group, another business conglomerate, Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against”.

