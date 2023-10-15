News / India News / ‘Mourning day when political leader dies…no honour for Agniveer’: AAP leader on last rites of soldier

‘Mourning day when political leader dies…no honour for Agniveer’: AAP leader on last rites of soldier

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2023 03:36 PM IST

AAP leader doubled down on the row over not conducting a military funeral of an Agniveer soldier and found faults in recently-launched army recruitment scheme

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday expressed shock over the Army not giving the guard of honour or military funeral to Agniveer Amritpal Singh who died of a ‘self-inflicted gunshot injury’. He further drew upon the development to pick holes in the recently-launched Agniveer scheme, a tour of duty style recruitment programme into three services for armed forces for ranks below commissioned officers.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha(PTI)
AAP leader Raghav Chadha(PTI)

20-year-old Agniveer recruit Amritpal Singh, on October 11, was found dead with a bullet injury at an Army camp along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier died of a bullet from his own service rifle.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Indian Army installs first ever mobile tower at Siachen Glacier

The Opposition parties began to raise objection with how Singh's last rites were conducted in the soldier's native village in Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann questioned the Centre over the matter and said his government will pay an indemnity of 1 crore, irrespective of what the Army's policy is regarding the military funeral.

“When the body of martyred Agniveer Amritpal Singh was brought to his village Kotli Kalan in Punjab, no unit of force was accompanying him. He was brought here in a private ambulance and the most shocking thing is the fact that a guard of honour was not given during the last rites ceremony," Chadha said at a press conference.

He further drew parallel with how mourning days are announced and memorials are built after political leaders die. "If an Agniveer dies in the line of duty, then they are not given that status, they are not even given a guard of honour."

Chadha pointed out how the scheme provides the soldiers with no entitlement of gratuity or pensionary benefits. However, the Agniveer soldiers will received a Seva Nidhi Package amounting to around 10.4 lakh after the completion of four years in service. This package will also be exempted from the income tax provisions.

The Army on Saturday clarified that since the cause of Singh's death was due to ‘self-inflicted injury’, therefore, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided based on the existing policy.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out