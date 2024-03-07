Evening bulletin March 7: PM Modi in Kashmir; why Delhi temperatures dipping

Good evening! Here are the top stories in your evening news bulletin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI )

Narendra Modi in Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Srinagar's Bakshi stadium, on Thursday hit out at the Opposition, including the Congress, claiming that some families were misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire nation over the now-abrogated Article 370. The Centre-led by Prime Minister Modi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “For decades, the Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the country for political gains in the name of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now aware of the truth that whether Jammu and Kashmir benefited from Article 370 or only a few families took advantage of it. The talent of Jammu and Kashmir is getting its due respect today as there is no Article 370 now,” Modi said. Read story.

Why temperatures dropping in Delhi: The mercury plunged five degrees below normal to 8.8°C on Thursday, extending an unusually chilly start to March for the Capital. Delhi’s minimum temperature has now remained below 10°C for the fourth straight day. Delhi last had three straight days of sub-10°C minimum temperatures in March over 20 years back in 2003. Delhi’s minimum temperature was 9°C on Wednesday and Tuesday. It was 9.5°C on Monday. In March 2003, the minimum was below 10°C between March 5—7 8.6°C , 8.6°C and 9.7°C. The minimum temperature was below 10°C for five consecutive days in March 1990. The impact of cold north-westerly winds was likely to continue, keeping minimum temperature around 9°C on Friday as well. “This is an unusual spell, largely arising due to the recent western disturbance on March 2 and 3. It led to fresh snowfall in the higher reaches in northwest India...ice-cold winds from the mountains was blowing towards the plains. This is keeping the day-time temperature in check and fairly chilly at night,” said India Metrological Department scientist Kuldeep Srivastava. Read story

ADR moves Supreme Court on electoral bonds case: A day after the deadline for the State Bank of India (SBI) to submit details of electoral bonds (EBs) purchased since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission of India (ECI) ended, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) approached the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding contempt action against the public sector bank for defying the court’s directive. ADR, a non-profit organisation which is the lead petitioner in the judgment striking down the Centre’s 2018 EB scheme, mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud seeking a hearing on March 11 when the SBI’s application for extension of time till June 30 is likely to be taken up. Advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted before the CJI that the ADR has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the SBI for abiding by the court-mandated deadline of March 6 to submit full details of EBs purchased since April 12, 2019, to the ECI. Read story

All eyes on Congress election meeting today evening: Those lobbying for tickets, it is said, at the Congress headquarters on New Delhi’s 24, Akbar Road, never get it as the real influence works elsewhere. But this does not deter party workers from around the country from flocking to the headquarters in an election season. Aspirants have been queuing up with their resumes for tickets at the headquarters ahead of the national polls this summer even as the party is yet to take a call on them including whether Rahul Gandhi will contest again from Amethi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was first off the blocks with its list of 195 candidates before two of them withdrew their candidature. The Congress’s Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting for the selection of candidates at 6pm on Thursday. There has been a growing clamour for Gandhi to contest from Amethi, which he represented from 2004 to 2019 but lost in the last election. On February 19, Gandhi spoke about his long-standing relationship with Amethi when he arrived there as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Gandhi spoke about social justice and unemployment while underlining a bond of love with Amethi. Read story

IndiGo seat without cushion: Yavanika Raj Shah, an X user travelling with IndiGo from Bengaluru to Bhopal, was shocked to find missing cushions on two seats. Later, Shah shared about the incident on the microblogging platform with a sarcastic remark. She also added a picture of the cushionless seats. After the post went viral, the airlines also responded to it. The image she shared shows two seats without any cushions on them. IndiGo also took to the comments section and wrote, "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required. We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers." Read story