Unusually chilly start to March continues, mercury plunges to 8.8°C in Delhi

The mercury plunged five degrees below normal to 8.8°C on Thursday, extending an unusually chilly start to March for the Capital. Delhi’s minimum temperature has now remained below 10°C for the fourth straight day. Delhi last had three straight days of sub-10°C minimum temperatures in March over 20 years back in 2003. Ice-cold winds from the mountains was blowing towards the plains. (HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s minimum temperature was 9°C on Wednesday and Tuesday. It was 9.5°C on Monday. In March 2003, the minimum was below 10°C between March 5—7 8.6°C , 8.6°C and 9.7°C. The minimum temperature was below 10°C for five consecutive days in March 1990.

The impact of cold north-westerly winds was likely to continue, keeping minimum temperature around 9°C on Friday as well. “This is an unusual spell, largely arising due to the recent western disturbance on March 2 and 3. It led to fresh snowfall in the higher reaches in northwest India...ice-cold winds from the mountains was blowing towards the plains. This is keeping the day-time temperature in check and fairly chilly at night,” said India Metrological Department scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

The maximum temperature of 23.6°C on Wednesday was four degrees below normal. It was 23.4°C on Tuesday and 24.9°C on Monday. The mercury was expected to rise marginally and hover around 25°C on Thursday.

Parts of Delhi received rain on March 2 and 3 due to the western disturbance. Delhi has so far recorded 4.2mm of rainfall in March. The long period average for rainfall in March is 17.4mm. No rain was expected over the next seven days.