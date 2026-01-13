'Every bite, every death': Supreme Court warns states, feeders of ‘heavy compensation’ over stray dog attacks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated it impose “heavy compensation” for states for every dog bite and every death related to it and also make dog feeders liable for attacks which leave a “lifelong” effect. Activists with a dog during a protest against Supreme Court order on stray dog relocation at Jantar Mantar, in Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The top court asked why should stray dogs be allowed to roam around to bite and chase.

“For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states for not making requisite arrangements. And also liability to dog feeders. You take them to your house, keep them, why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong,” law portal Bar and Bench quoted the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, hearing the stray dogs matter.

During the hearing in the matter, the Supreme Court also asked, “Who should be made responsible when a nine-year old child is killed by dogs who are fed by a particular organisation? Should the organisation not be made liable for damages?”

‘Can’t read dog's mood' In the previous hearing on January 7, the Supreme Court had said it is not possible to know in what mood a dog is as those against its order on street canine menace argued that treating animals with empathy averts attacks.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners, had said during the hearing on Wednesday if one treats animals with empathy, they won't attack.

“If you invade their space, they will attack,” LiveLaw quoted Sibal as saying.

To this, Justice Vikram Nath responded saying, it is just not about biting, but also threat caused by dogs. “How can you identify? Which dog is in what mood in the morning, you don't know,” Justice Nath asked.

Suggesting a solution, Sibal said, “If there's an unruly dog, you call a centre. It will be sterilized and released back.”

The Supreme Court is hearing the stray dogs and cattle case, with a three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, raising serious safety concerns over animals on streets and on highways.

On November 7 last year, the Supreme Court directed removal of stray dogs from institutional premises such as schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and railway stations, and their relocation to designated shelters after due sterilization and vaccination.