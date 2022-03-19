'Every state govt...,' here's what union minister said on Bhagwad Gita in school

Two days after the Gujarat government announced the decision to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum from June 2022 in government schools, Union minister Prahalad Joshi proposed that ‘every state government can think about that. ’

“Bhagwad Gita teaches us morality & ethics. It shows us the responsibility towards well being of society. Many moral stories are there that can inspire our students. Every state govt can think about that”, Prahalad Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23. State education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocations for the education department.

Following Gujarat's decision, the Karnataka government said after discussing with the experts, it, too, will ‘definitely’ include the epic in syllabus for students.

“Bhagavad Gita is not only for the Hindus, it is for all. If experts say, it will definitely be introduced. However, it will not be done for this year, but from next year,” Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader, and former union minister K Rahman Khan, criticised the move, and claimed that it's a "cover" to bring Hindutva policy into the syllabus.

He said, “Every religious book teaches 'Dharma', you can't say it's only Gita that teaches 'Dharma' and Indian culture. All religious books should be taught to students. BJP has vested interest. New Education Policy is a cover to bring Hindutva policy in syllabus, nothing else."