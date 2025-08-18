Everyone equal before law: Actor Ramya welcomes SC cancelling Darshan's bail

Former Congress MP and actor Ramya on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's move to cancel the bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. Interacting with the media, the actor said all were equal before the law. After the Supreme Court's order, actor Ramya had on August 14 taken to Instagram and welcomed the move.

The former MP, who also goes by the name Divya Spandana, said that the public also felt that the Karnataka High Court’s order granting bail to Darshan was "not done in the right manner".

"I appreciate the Supreme Court's judgement on denying the bail which the high court had granted...because I think the public at large also felt that it was not done in the right manner," Ramya said.

"It sounds out a message to the public at large that everybody is equal before the law. The law will take its own course, and justice will be served," she further added.

Earlier this week, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside an order by the Karnataka High Court that granted bail to Darshan and Pavithra Gowda in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Shortly after the apex court's order, Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda, were taken into custody. Both of them are accused of allegedly kidnapping and torturing Renukaswamy, who was Darshan's fan.

The 33-year-old was held captive in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June last year, and was later found dead. He had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.