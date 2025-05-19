Everyone should think beyond the party lines: Ahluwalia on diplomatic visits

In a return to familiar diplomatic ground, former Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader SS Ahluwalia is part of a multi-party delegation who will visit key partner nations as part of a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, India’s direct military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Former Union minister SS Ahluwalia will be part of the Group-4 delegation led by Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde, which will visit the UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone starting May 23. (HT PHOTO)

“It’s a matter of pride that the Prime Minister considered me for this important responsibility. With so many rumours and misleading information circulating on social media, especially those aimed at turning people against India, it’s crucial to engage in meaningful dialogue and present the facts. This is a significant assignment, and I’m honoured to be a part of it,” Ahluwalia told HT in a telephonic conversation.

Ahluwalia will be part of the Group-4 delegation led by Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde, which will visit the UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone starting May 23.

India will be sending seven all-party delegations. These delegations carry not just briefings, but a message — a united political front against terrorism, regardless of party lines.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Ahluwalia as he has been actively involved in parliamentary diplomacy. After the 2001 Parliament attack, India undertook a similar exercise, with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led administration sending multi-party delegations abroad to garner support against terrorism. Ahluwalia was part of the PA Sangma-led delegation to Brussels, seeking the European Union’s support.

“The Modi government is confronting terrorism with the same resolve that the Vajpayee government once did. This isn’t about which government is in power. Governments may change, but the fight against terrorism is a constant. Terrorism is the enemy of both the state and democracy. The decisions taken by Atal Bihari Vajpayee then, and by Narendra Modi now, stem from the same core belief: that protecting India must remain the highest priority, no matter the cost,” he said.

Commenting on the inclusion of members from multiple political parties and the friction it might cause, Ahluwalia said, “This is a matter of national interest, not of any political party. Every patriotic citizen should think beyond party lines and narrow ideologies. We need a broad, united perspective, because at the end of the day, it’s the nation we must stand up for.”

This comes as a row erupted on Saturday over the inclusion of Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as one of the delegation leaders after the Congress revealed that it did not put forward his name for consideration to the government.

Ahluwalia also emphasised that India’s recent actions against terrorism align with the global commitment made after the 9/11 attacks, when the UN Security Council unanimously resolved to combat terrorism worldwide. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a similarly firm but responsible approach, targeting only terrorist hideouts and not civilians or military forces.

“From the very beginning, he (Modi) said that he will not react off the cuff. After the Pahalgam attack, it took us 15 days to identify the masterminds behind it. After due diligence, he (Modi) has done it (Operation Sindoor). This is in the interest of the entire humanity because terrorism today is hitting India. Tomorrow, it can also hit America. And America has suffered,” said Ahluwalia, echoing Modi’s broader diplomatic message.

“This diplomatic outreach is meant to further strengthen our ties with these nations—to give a cementing effect,” Ahluwalia said, adding that while diplomatic talks usually focus on trade or strategy, this effort is rooted in something deeper. “It’s about open, direct communication, and some of this information simply can’t be conveyed through the media alone.”

In 2017, as the Union MoS for parliamentary affairs and agriculture and farmers welfare, he also led two Indian parliamentary delegations to Sweden and Norway, and sought their support in combating international terrorism.