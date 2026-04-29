EVM ‘glitches’, TMC ‘goons’ and a dare for PM Modi: A look at West Bengal's phase-2 voting

As Phase 2 polling in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 got underway, several incidents unfolded alongside the voting process. Reports of alleged hooliganism and violence surfaced, even as the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party traded accusations, each blaming the other for spreading unrest and attempting to influence the elections.

West Bengal assembly elections Phase-2 | 10 points

1. Mamata, Suvendu converge at same booth at same time

EVM malfunction, clash between TMC and BJP workers and accusations of 'stealing' elections dominated second round of polling in Bengal. (PTI)

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The second phase of polling in Bengal began on a dramatic note, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari converging at the same booth in Chakraberia, Bhabanipur.

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Mamata is contesting a prestige battle here, which is also a rematch of Nandigram 2021, where the BJP leader had defeated her. After Adhikari’s win in Nandigram, the BJP decided to field him again against Mamata—this time in Bhabanipur.

Banerjee was already seated outside the booth after receiving complaints of alleged intimidation of local TMC leaders when Adhikari arrived amid heavy deployment of central forces.

2. War of words between Mamata and Adhikari

Stepping out of his car at the booth, Adhikari declared, "I will not allow any hooliganism", while Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to "rig" the election using central forces, police observers and election officials. Some voters said, reported PTI, that Mamata brought goons in her car to threaten them.

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{{^usCountry}} Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is scared, nothing else. Her police has been replaced by CAPF that is why she is scared. The Election Commission has deployed the CAPF here so if she has any kind of problem, she should approach the Election Commission. I will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote... She will lose Bhabanipur with a margin of atleast 30000 votes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is scared, nothing else. Her police has been replaced by CAPF that is why she is scared. The Election Commission has deployed the CAPF here so if she has any kind of problem, she should approach the Election Commission. I will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote... She will lose Bhabanipur with a margin of atleast 30000 votes." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. BJP unleashing terror, beating TMC workers, claims Mamata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. BJP unleashing terror, beating TMC workers, claims Mamata {{/usCountry}}

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"BJP wants to rig this election. Elections in Bengal are usually peaceful. Is there goonda raj here?" Banerjee told reporters, alleging CRPF personnel had visited the homes of TMC leaders late Tuesday night and unleashed terror in the area.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee showed a photo/video of a party worker whom she claims was beaten up by the BJP, saying, “Look how our worker was beaten up at night. Just look at this atrocity. What kind of hooliganism is going on? Voting does not happen like this. Voting happens peacefully.”

She also accused the BJP of “bringing observers from outside” to the state, who she said are doing “terrorism.” Her comments came after Banerjee visited several polling booths in her Bhabanipur assembly constituency and alleged that central forces and election observers were acting at the behest of the BJP.

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4. Mamata breaks her voting day routine

Mamata Banerjee, who usually steps out of her Kalighat residence later in the day to cast her vote at Mitra Institution School, broke convention and hit the ground before 8 am. She moved through Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia, underlining the high stakes attached to Bhabanipur and the wider battle for south Bengal.

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Notably, she had remained quiet throughout Phase 1 voting.

5. BJP accuses TMC of beating its poll agent

In Nadia district’s Chapra, a BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted inside a booth during a mock poll. The BJP accused TMC supporters of attacking its agent, while the ruling party denied the charge. In Shantipur, a BJP camp office was found vandalised.

6. EVM malfunction reported

Howrah’s Bally constituency witnessed tension at a booth in Liluah after an EVM malfunction delayed voting, prompting central forces to lathi-charge agitated voters. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident.

7. Guns and goons

In Panihati, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar victim, faced protests and her car was allegedly stopped by TMC workers.

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In Jagaddal, the recovery of a firearm near a polling booth triggered tension before police and central forces restored order.

Claiming an attack on his car by TMC workers, BJP candidate from the Basanti assembly constituency, Bikash Sardar, said, "Gundagiri by TMC is happening everywhere in the constituency. 200-250 TMC goons attacked my car with rods and bamboo sticks. They also attacked my driver."

8. Challenge to Modi

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TMC MP Derek O'Brien posed a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to “resign” if Mamata Banerjee and the TMC win the state.

“Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Drop the big talk. Accept this challenge. On 4 May, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister's post,” Derek said in a video shared by him.

9. Drones to keep watch in notorious Bhangar

In Bhangar, Kolkata Police has intensified surveillance using drones to prevent any untoward incidents. Senior officers, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Subhankar Sinha and Rupesh Kumar, along with other officials, closely monitored the situation to ensure law and order was maintained.

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10. BJP’s Amit Malviya accuses TMC of blocking votes with tape on EVMs in Falta

Amit Malviya accused Mamata Banerjee and the TMC of blocking the option to vote for the BJP by placing tape on EVM buttons at a polling booth in Falta.

Malviya shared a video alleging that "in several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice." He demanded an immediate repoll in all affected booths in Falta.

(With inputs from agencies)

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