EVM-VVPAT verification case: Supreme Court verdict likely today. What we know so far

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Wednesday, April 24, certain directions on a batch of petitions seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly. Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is scheduled to pronounce the directions on the petitions in which the order was reserved by the apex court on April 18.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on April 19 and the second phase is slated to be held on April 26.

Pleas on 100% EVM-VVPAT verification in SC: Top points