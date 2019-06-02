EWS quota: Delhi University colleges worry over infrastructure

With the Delhi University (DU) set to implement 10% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) candidates in general category in the undergraduate and post graduate admissions this year, officials across the colleges have raised concerns over lack of resources, infrastructure and faculty members.

The 10 % EWS quota in general category will lead to an increase of 25 % seats in the Delhi University. However, the university is implementing the increase in seats in two phases— 10 % this year and 15 % next year. With the new quota in place, there will be over 6,000 more seats in undergraduate courses this year.

The colleges are planning to divide the sections from this academic session as the existing classrooms will not be able to accommodate the additional strength. “The classrooms in most of the DU colleges are meant to accommodate not more than 40-50 students. The colleges will not be able to increase the strength of these classrooms and hence we will have to divide the sections to accommodate the students,” said principal of a south Delhi college, who requested anonymity.

In some colleges, principals said that they do not have sufficient number of rooms to run multiple sections, simultaneously. “If we will not be able to build new rooms then we will have to extend the college timing. We are discussing with the college administration to decide what best can be done,” said another principal.

Also read: In Delhi University, Mother- daughter duo receive PhD degrees together

Hansraj Suman, a former member of the university’s academic council (AC), said that 800 to 1,000 more teachers are required in colleges across the university to meet the increase in number of students. “The quota will lead to division in sections and it will further increase the burden on existing teachers. How will the colleges manage with the existing human resources. There is lack of space in existing laboratories in the colleges and the lab equipments are also insufficient. The colleges will need funds for that as well,” he said.

Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College, said that the immediate solution is that the University Grants Commission (UGC) gives the DU some additional teaching positions and funds it has yet to release under the second round of Other Backward Class expansion. “When the OBC expansion was implemented in government education institutions in 2006 the university was given additional teaching positions and funds by the UGC. However, the second tranche of the OBC expansion is still pending. So, if UGC gives us that pending tranche immediately, colleges will be able to manage for a while,” he said.

In 2006, under the OBC expansion to ensure 27 % reservation of the OBCS in public sector employment and higher education. The Universities were provided additional teaching posts and finds to implement the same.

A senior official in the administration, requesting anonymity, said that the university is expecting some funds from the UGC soon. “DU is already at the risk of getting its funds curtailed by the UGC because we are the only institute out of 40 central universities which has not signed the MOU of funds with the UGC and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). But, we are expecting to receive some fund for the implementation of EWS quota from the goverment. We have also asked the colleges to give their requirements,” said the official.

Also read: Delhi University’s transgender Centre fails to attract aspirants

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 10:22 IST