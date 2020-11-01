Ex-BDC member shot dead in UP, cop held

india

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:15 IST

A sub-inspector was arrested and a constable transferred after they allegedly shot dead a former member of the Block Development Council in Bhadras village of Ghatampur area late on Friday night, police officials said on Saturday.

The police action was taken after the victim’s family said that the policemen reached the spot where the victim was playing cards and shot him at close range, Kanpur (rural) superintendent of police Brijesh Shrivastava said.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Bajpai, 40, who was an active member of the Samajwadi Party and also served as a head of the Bhadras village.

According to people present on the spot, Bajpai was playing cards with a group of people in an open field late on Friday. Two men showed up and fearing that they were police officials people started running during which Bajpai was shot from close range, said the people.

Sub-Inspector Premveer Singh Yadav has been arrested on charges of murdering the former BDC member, Srivastava said. Constable Deepanshu, who accompanied the SI, has been sent to the reserve police lines for not apprising his seniors about the incident, he added.

The incident has sparked a controversy in Ghatampur, which is scheduled to go to polls on November 3.

The Samajwadi Party has sought the arrest of all officials involved in the crime. BJP minister Chandrika Upadhyaya met Bajpai’s family and assured transparent investigation.