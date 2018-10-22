A Delhi court on Monday sent son of former BSP MP Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing pistol at a five-star hotel here, to 14-day judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh sent the accused to jail till November 5 after the police said that he was not required for further custodial interrogation.

The court had earlier rejected his bail plea and issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

A video of the incident which occurred on October 14 went viral on social media resulting in public outrage. It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.

An FIR was filed on October 16 at R K station under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act relating to criminal intimidation and misuse of fire arms.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 17:56 IST