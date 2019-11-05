Ex-BSP MP, 3 others get life term for murder of SP MLA

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:35 IST

The Allahabad sessions court on Monday awarded life term to the four accused in the murder of then sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Jawahar Yadav in 1996.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1 lakh each on former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kapil Muni Karwaria, his brothers, Uday Bhan Karwaria and Suraj Bhan Karwaria, and Ram Chandra Tripathi.

Uday Bhan is a former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA.

The court of additional sessions judge, Allahabad, Badri Vishal Pandey, had reserved it judgment in the case on October 18 after concluding the two-decade long trial. On October 31, all four were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including sections 302 (committing murder), 307 (attempt to commit murder) and section 149 (unlawful assembly).

The district government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahri, representing the prosecution, said 18 witnesses were produced in the case against 156 witnesses produced by the accused.

Jawahar Yadav was killed on August 13, 1996, in the Civil Lines area of Allahabad. The incident rocked the city as it was the first instance that an AK-47 assault rifle was used in the city. Jawahar’s driver Gulab Yadav and a resident Kamal Kumar Dixit were also killed in the firing.

A first information report filed at Civil Lines police station by Jawahar’s brother, Sulaki, accused Kapil Muni and his family of killing the former MLA over a dispute.