e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital

The 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support as his breathing is still irregular, said the hospital.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 14:14 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
         

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi was rushed to Naraina hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden on Saturday.

Soon after, doctors were called and efforts were made to resuscitate him. Thereafter, he was moved to the hospital at 12:30 pm. He is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to the medical bulletin, the 74-year-old leader is on ventilator support as his breathing is still irregular. Doctors say his condition is “serious”

His son, Amit Jogi, also described senior Jogi’s condition as serious.

More details awaited.

tags
top news
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In