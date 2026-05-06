Ex Prasar Bharati chief Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed new CBFC chairperson

Former Prasar Bharati chief executive officer Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Vempati will hold office for a period of three years, according to a government press release, and is likely to assume charge on Wednesday itself. The CBFC functions under the MIB and certifies films for public exhibition in India under the Cinematograph Act. (@shashidigital)

Vempati will succeed lyricist and advertising professional Prasoon Joshi, who was recently appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Joshi, who was CBFC chairperson since August 2017, took charge of Prasar Bharati earlier this week after the post remained vacant for nearly five months following the resignation of former chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal in December 2025.

“Shri Shashi Shekhar Vempati brings with him extensive experience in media, broadcasting, and public communication. His appointment is expected to further strengthen the functioning of the CBFC,” said the press release Wednesday.

Vempati’s appointment comes shortly after he stepped down from the board of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), where he had been serving as a director since 2024.

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The CBFC functions under the MIB and certifies films for public exhibition in India under the Cinematograph Act. The board examines films before release and issues age-based certifications and other clearances required for theatrical screening.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Vempati served as the chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati between 2017 and 2022. During his tenure, he oversaw several digital initiatives across Doordarshan and All India Radio. Vempati is also the co-founder of AI4India.org, an initiative focused on democratising access to AI and promoting inclusive growth through AI in India.

Before joining Prasar Bharati, Vempati spent more than 15 years at Infosys in technology and product-related roles.