Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala released from jail after four years
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala has been released from Bengaluru prison on Wednesday after she spent four years in jail. The former AIDMK leader was released on Wednesday after all formalities were completed. However, her treatment at Victoria Hospital will continue.
A week ago, Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi tested positive for Covis-19 and both of them are now under treatment now. In February 2017, Sasikala was sentenced to four years' imprisonment in a disproportionate asset case in the tune of ₹66 crore.
The trial in the disproportionate asset case in which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was also an accused, lasted for decades. In 2014, Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Natarajan, Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran were convicted, but in 2015 the Karnataka high court overturned the trial court's order. Following which, Jayalalithaa returned to power in the same year.
In 2017, a year after Jayalalithaa died, the Supreme Court overruled the Karnataka high court's ruling and Sasikala went to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala released from jail after four years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s unusual Covid vaccine problem: Shots in abundance, but few takers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest: Heavy traffic at DND route as both lanes of Kalindi Kunj closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, 4 Army personnel injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati seeks repeal of farm laws, Akhilesh blames BJP for R-Day violence
- Akhilesh claimed the BJP government's constant neglect, insult, and accusation of farmers played a decisive role in turning farmers' anger into a rage on R-Day in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Deep Sidhu accused of instigating farmers for hoisting flag on Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds': Rakesh Tikait
- Rakesh Tikait said that those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10.69 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junk food still commonly available in schools, colleges: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after Delhi violence: Security beefed up, FIR against farmer who died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies; party reduced to 19 legislators
- Badarpur MLA, Ahmed's last rites will be held at Karimganj on Wednesday afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Delhi as protesting farmers stormed Red Fort: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally chaos: Here’s what farmer leaders said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea by ‘Tandav’ actor, makers against FIRs today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox