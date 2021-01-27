Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala released from jail after four years

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala has been released from Bengaluru prison on Wednesday after she spent four years in jail. The former AIDMK leader was released on Wednesday after all formalities were completed. However, her treatment at Victoria Hospital will continue.

A week ago, Sasikala and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi tested positive for Covis-19 and both of them are now under treatment now. In February 2017, Sasikala was sentenced to four years' imprisonment in a disproportionate asset case in the tune of ₹66 crore.

The trial in the disproportionate asset case in which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was also an accused, lasted for decades. In 2014, Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Natarajan, Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran were convicted, but in 2015 the Karnataka high court overturned the trial court's order. Following which, Jayalalithaa returned to power in the same year.

In 2017, a year after Jayalalithaa died, the Supreme Court overruled the Karnataka high court's ruling and Sasikala went to jail.

