‘Example of social harmony’: MP CM's son gets married at mass wedding for 21 couples in Ujjain | Watch

Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for setting "a fine example of social harmony" by getting his younger son married at a mass marriage ceremony in Ujjain. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, and Dr Ishita at their wedding along with several other couples during a mass wedding ceremony in Ujjain on Sunday, November 30. (Sanjeev Gupta/ANI Photo)

The marriage of the CM's son, Abhimanyu, with Ishita was solemnised at a mass event that included couples from all walks of life.

Patel said Yadav had "demonstrated exemplary commitment to social cohesion", a government statement said.

Yoga guru Ramdev, who held the rituals for 21 couples, said Yadav was the first chief minister to take such an initiative.

"The gesture offers an inspiring model for influential, political and affluent families, and can help curb wasteful expenditure in weddings while motivating middle and lower middle-class families. The CM's move reflected the spirit of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'" Ramdev added.

Couples from all sections of society, including those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe segments, took part in the mass marriage event, which “followed Sanatan traditions”, CM Yadav said.

Hindu preacher Dhirendra Shastri said such mass, low-cost wedding ceremonies should be promoted.

“The event embodied the message of the Bhagavad Gita and displayed social harmony beyond discrimination,” he added.

All couples, including Abhimanyu and Ishita, received blessings from saints present.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Durga Das Uikey, and MP assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar were there, along with ministers and MLAs.

