‘Excellent counter of backdoor politics by Nitish Kumar’: TRS on Bihar political developments

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), facing an increasingly aggressive BJP in the run-up to next year’s assembly polls, on Wednesday welcomed the political developments in Bihar, where JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the saffron party and formed the state’s next government with the RJD-led opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance.

“I believe it’s a positive change for the whole nation because the era of backdoor politics has been countered very well by Nitish Kumar. I appreciate the efforts he has taken and the Mahagathbandhan, which stood behind him to uphold the verdict of the people of Bihar,” TRS leader K Kavitha told news agency ANI.

This backdoor politics should be stopped, in one or the other way. Bihar has started the way. Nalanda has always shown the way to the world, now to the country I believe. I hope it repeats everywhere else: TRS MLC K Kavitha, in Hyderabad, Telangana pic.twitter.com/KueZsPoUzC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

The former MP also appreciated Bihar for ‘showing the way to end backdoor politics’, adding that she hopes that other parts of the country, too, witness the same changes.

In political parlance, the term ‘backdoor politics’ means forming government despite not winning elections. Opposition parties have frequently accused the BJP of resorting to ‘backdoor politics’ – through means such as luring ruling party MLAs in opposition-ruled states with money, or misusing central agencies to intimidate them – to bring down elected opposition governments.

On Tuesday, hours after JD(U) left the BJP-led NDA, TRS working president and Kavitha’s brother, KT Rama Rao, referring to the BJP-led Union government’s alleged misuse of agencies, tweeted this: “So, after JD(U) exiting NDA, how many alliance partners left? Other than CBI, IT & ED of course”.

So, after JD(U) exiting from NDA, how many alliance partners left?



Other than CBI, IT & ED of course — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 9, 2022

In recent months, Telangana CM and TRS founder-president, K Chandrashekar Rao – K Kavitha and KT Rama Rao’s father -- has been a public critic of prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. In the recently-held presidential and vice-presidential elections, the TRS supported opposition-backed candidates, both of whom were defeated by the NDA’s nominees.

