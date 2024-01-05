Exclusive details of marine commando operation: 'Crew comes out of safe house'

New Delhi: Making it clear that India will not tolerate any piracy in Arabian Sea and is committed to safeguarding the sea lanes of communication, the marine commandos of Indian Navy today boarded 88000 tonnes bulk carrier MV Lila Norfolk east of Socotra islands after UK Maritime Traffic Organisation reported that the ship was hijacked by pirates. The Liberian bulk carrier was transporting cargo from Brazil to Bahrain. According to latest information, the Marcos have currently boarded the ship. The crew has come out of the safe house and no pirates have been found as of now. The Indian Navy had deployed a warship and an aircraft to monitor and assist a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel, with several Indian crew members. (File)

Once the UKMTO reported that the vessel had been hijacked, the Indian Navy diverted its guided missile destroyer INS Chennai from south of Socotra and intercepted the ship with the help of Integral helicopter, Sea Guardian drone and Boeing P8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft. According to top sources, the operation is still on but the vessel is proceeding towards Bahrain. It is understood that Indian crew aboard the Liberian tanker went immediately into the safe house once the pirate alarm was sounded by UKMTO.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

India currently has deployed four destroyers -- INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Mormugao and INS Chennai -- as well as Talwar-class frigates and missile boats in Arabian sea to ensure maritime security.

Also read: Marine commandos onboard hijacked ship MV Lila, begin ‘sanitisation’: Navy

India's elite marine commandos have boarded the hijacked Liberian ship MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Friday, adding they have commenced what it called ‘sanitisation’.

"The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed warship boarded the MV and have commenced the sanitisation," it said

The Navy said in a statement that INS Chennai, diverted from her anti-piracy patrol, had intercepted the ship on January 5.

According to reports, the ship had reported five-six armed assailants who boarded 460 nautical miles east of Eyl in Somalia.