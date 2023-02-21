Ex-Congress leader takes swipe at Jaishankar over his interview; ‘Sounds like…’

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha took a dig at the Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar over his recent interview with news agency ANI. From the controversial BBC documentary to his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jaishankar shared his views and discussed about some of the contemporary issues of the nation. However, Jha alleged that the External Affairs Minister was sounding like ‘an RSS pracharak’ based on what he was speaking.

“The more he speaks the more EAM Jaishankar sounds like an RSS pracharak. Puerile stuff. Pity!” he said in a tweet.

On meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, Jaishankar said he met PM Modi in 2011 in China when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He also said the reason behind joining BJP was that he found it was ‘the right party at right time for India’s rise and progress'.

"The Prime Minister could even consider me for such a job and I became a minister even before joining a political party. So I would be different from many other people who may also be in bureaucracy before they went into that role," he said.

Earlier, Jha purportedly attacked Jaishankar for calling billionaire George Soros ‘old’. He further recommended the Union minister's office for ‘some decorum and decency’.

“Dear Mr Jaishankar, Shame on you for mocking someone as “ old”. That’s age-discriminatory. It’s disgusting. Your august office could do with some decorum and decency. But too much to expect from a man who justified “ Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar” from his boss,” Jha said in a tweet.

Over Soros' controversial remarks, Jaishankar attacked the billionaire of being ‘old, rich, opinionated and dangerous’. “I could take a view that the individual in question, Mr Soros, is an old, rich, opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works,” he said at the Raisina@Sydney conference in Australia.

