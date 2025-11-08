Exercise Trishul in full swing across western sector, Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The tri-services exercise Trishul is in full swing in the country’s western sector and the Arabian Sea, and will culminate next week with large-scale amphibious drills off the Saurashtra coast, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. It involves tens of thousands of soldiers, fighter jets, warships, submarines, tanks, artillery guns and several other weapons and systems.

The two-week exercise, which began on October 30, aims to test the military’s operational readiness and strengthen synergy among the three services and other organisations. It involves tens of thousands of soldiers, fighter jets, warships, submarines, tanks, artillery guns and several other weapons and systems.

Different elements of the overarching exercise are unfolding in a series of drills being conducted across Rajasthan, Gujarat and the Arabian Sea, the officials said, asking not to be named. A joint exercise in the Kutch sector, involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Border Security Force, is rehearsing integrated operational capability in close coordination with the civil administration, reflecting a military-civil fusion approach to national security, said one of the officials.

In Rajasthan, the Army’s Southern Command formations are carrying out integrated manoeuvres to validate combined arms operations, mobility, and joint fire integration under realistic conditions, said another official. “The training will culminate in a mega combat exercise validating precision targeting and multi-domain coordination, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to transformation through rigorous training and operational validation.”

This is the first major military exercise being held after the four-day confrontation with Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor, which marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also Read:Pakistan plans navy drills in zone that overlaps Indian exercises

Exercise Trishul began with mission-focused validations to strengthen integrated readiness across multiple domains, said the first official. “Covering electronic warfare, cyber, drone and counter-drone operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as air defence control and reporting, the exercise reaffirms tri-service preparedness to dominate both virtual and physical domains through seamless land, sea and air integration for coordinated action,” he said.

The final phase of the exercise will culminate with amphibious drills off the Saurashtra coast, featuring beach landing operations and validating full-spectrum land-sea-air integration, underscoring the Indian military’s ability to project power across multiple domains, the officials added. The exercise involves the Western Naval Command, South Western Air Command and the Army’s Western Command.

The exercise area also covers the Sir Creek sector separating Gujarat from Pakistan’s Sindh province. On October 2, defence minister Rajnath Singh warned Islamabad of an overwhelming response if it attempted any mischief in the Sir Creek sector, his comments coming against the backdrop of Pakistan shoring up military infrastructure near the disputed area. The response, he had said, would be strong enough to alter the history and geography of the region, putting the spotlight on the 96-km disputed maritime strip on which both sides last held talks more than 13 years ago.