Ex-Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits Jagan Reddy's YSRCP days after joining

Ex-Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits Jagan Reddy's YSRCP days after joining

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2024 12:55 PM IST

Ambati Rayudu retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his team Chennai Super King's win in May.

Days after joining the YSR Congress Party, Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday announced his decision to quit the party and “stay out of politics for a little while.” Without revealing the reason behind his abrupt decision, Rayudu said he would convey his next move in due course of time.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu as the latter joins YSR Congress Party, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.(PTI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu as the latter joins YSR Congress Party, on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.(PTI)

“This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time,” the former cricketer said in a social media post.

Rayudu, who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his team Chennai Super King's win in May 2023, joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh last week.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Rayudu has represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League apart from having played for several state cricket bodies. Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

