Ex-ISRO chief K Sivan among 67 to get Rajyotsava Award

Former ISRO Chairman K Sivan, actors Dattanna, Avinash and Sihi Kahi Chandru are among 67 personalities who will be awarded Rajyotsava Award this year, the Karnataka government said on Sunday.

Following the tradition of awarding Rajyotsava Award every year to eminent persons who have rendered significant service in various fields, the government announcing the list of winners said, it has decided to honour the dignitaries as the state celebrates 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (state formation day) this year on November 1.

“The department and the selection committee has worked through a difficult task of making an effort to identify the talents who have been working without any proper recognition and award them along with other eminent achievers,” Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said.

Noting that efforts have been made to maintain regional balance, while identifying the achievers and the Chief Minister has approved the list, he said, “the interesting thing about Rajyotsava Award this time is, the award has gone in search of real achievers, as some of them didn’t even have photographs with them to share with us. It means, they were doing their work silently, without expecting any recognition.” Award winning personalities include - Soligara Madamma who popularised cooperatives among Soliga community, Saalumarada Ninganna (environmentalist), Yakshagana artiste Dr M Prabhakar Joshi, retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, writers A R Mitra and professor Krishnegowda, differently-abled swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar among others.

On this occasion of Amrita Mahotsav (75 years) of Independence, the government has also decided to honour 10 organisations with ‘Amrita Mahotsav State Award-2022’.

“Hearty congratulations to all the achievers who have been selected for the Kannada Rajyotsava Award for the year 2021-22 and especially to the 10 organisations of the state who have been awarded the ‘Amrita Mahotsava Rajyaprashasti’ on behalf of the people of the state,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

Hoping that the achievements of all these achievers will be an inspiration to the youth, the Chief Minister also congratulated the award selection committee for being very transparent in identifying the meritorious.

According to the department, the award winners will be presented with ₹5 lakh cash, 25 grams gold and a award plaque.