Exit poll shows a massive lead for BJP in Assam, Himanta reign projected to continue for another term

The exit poll predictions on Wednesday showed a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam assembly election. The fight in Assam is directly between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress frontrunner Gaurav Gogoi. (Agencies)

According to Matrize, the BJP-led alliance is expected to win 85-95, while the Congress alliance is set to get 25-32 seats and Others are set to get 6-12 seats.

The Peoples Pulse projections showed the BJP winning 68-72 seats, Congress 22-26, AGP 7-10, and BPF 8-9 seats.

Axis My India also predicted a BJP sweep for Assam, with NDA front getting 88-100 seats, while the Congress-led alliance getting 24-36 seats.

The pollster showed 48 per cent voters favouring Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had an approval rating of 32 per cent voters.

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The halfway mark is Assam is 64. The elections in Assam was held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting is scheduled on May 4. The state recorded a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

In the 2021 elections, the BJP got 60 seats, while the opposition Congress got 29 seats and the AIUDF 16 seats.

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The poll predictions showed a mixed results for Bengal. While Peoples Pulse showed TMC at an advantage, Matrize showed BJP leading the state.

BJP vs Congress: Where do smaller parties stand? The BJP fought the election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) as allies.

The opposition Congress has forged alliances with parties, including Raijor Dal, AJP CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI(ML).

Also Read: First exit poll out: Political earthquake in Bengal, DMK firm in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Pramod Boro's UPPL are going solo in the Assam elections.