Ex-Karnataka DGP killed by wife over property feud? What police said

Om Prakash, the former director general of police (DGP) of Karnataka, was allegedly stabbed eight to 10 times with a knife by his wife Pallavi, preliminary investigation has revealed. Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday night,(PTI)

A police officer told HT that a family dispute was the likely trigger for the gruesome murder of Prakash, who served as the state's top cop in 2015.

Another officer claimed that the retired IPS officer and his wife quarrelled frequently, and the dispute escalated in the last few days. According to this police officer, Pallavi had posted a message on the retired IPS officers' WhatsApp group a few days ago, accusing her husband of putting a pistol to her temple and threatening to kill her.

According to the police, Om Prakash bought a land in his sister's name and Pallavi allegedly pressurised him to transfer the same to her. Another property was registered in his son son’s name, which also reportedly angered his wife.

"Former DGP Om Prakash has been murdered. It is said that his wife (Pallavi) has murdered him. Only a detailed investigation will bring out the truth," Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara told reporters.

‘Mother threatened to kill my father’: Ex-DGP's son

The wife and daughter of slain former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash have been booked on murder charge, following a complaint from the deceased officer's son.

In his complaint, Om Prakash's son Kartikesh alleged that Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father for the past week.

"Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister's house. Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went there and pressured my father to return home. She brought him back against his will," PTI quoted Kartikesh as saying.

He said on Sunday around 5 pm, when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, his neighbour called him and informed that his father was found lying downstairs.

"I rushed home (located in HSR Layout) and found police officers and people present on the spot. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were there next to his body. He was then taken to St John's Hospital," he explained.

(With PTI inputs)