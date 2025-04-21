Who was Om Prakash, ex-Karnataka DGP found dead at his Bengaluru residence?

Former Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash's mysterious death has shaken the state. His body was found with injuries and discovered at his house, PTI reported. Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, an 1981 batch IPS officer, was found dead at his residence.(HT_PRINT)

The body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house in the upscale HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

“It seems that some sharp weapon has been used, which caused so much blood loss that it led to death,” additional commissioner of police (ACP) East Vikas Kumar told ANI.

Kumar mentioned that the motives behind the killing remain unclear, and no arrests have been made yet.

Police have begun questioning Prakash's spouse and daughter regarding the incident.

ACP Kumar added, "After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature."

Who was Om Prakash?

Om Prakash was a 1981 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He was a native of Bihar's Champaran.

Prakash held a master's degree in Geology. He was appointed as Karnataka's Director General of Police (DGP) on March 1, 2015, and retired two years later

The IPS officer began his career as an additional superintendent of police in Harapanahalli.

Prakash also served as the ASP in Ballari district and later as superintendent of police (SP) in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru.

He held positions in the state Lokayukta, Fire and Emergency Services and Crime Investigation Department (CID).

According to a PTI report, the retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates.

Police suspect the involvement of a close family member in the incident. It has been learned that there were some property disputes in the family.