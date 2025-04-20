Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found dead under mysterious circumstances

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2025 07:02 PM IST

The former DGP's body was found with injuries at his residence, raising suspicions of murder.

Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday at his residence in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, police officials told PTI.

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead in Bengaluru(ANI/ Youtube)
Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead in Bengaluru(ANI/ Youtube)

Injuries were discovered on Prakash's body, raising suspicious that he had been murdered. Police also suspect the involvement of a close family member in the former DGP's death.

Prakash's wife, Pallavi, informed police about the incident. Senior police officials rushed to the scene when they received news of his death.

The former DGP's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

Police have begun questioning Prakash's wife and daughter regarding his death. The retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates, reported PTI.

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch, hailed from Champaran, Bihar and had an MSc in Geology. He was appointed as the DGP of Karnataka on March 1, 2015.

Further investigation into his death is underway.

(Developing story. Details awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found dead under mysterious circumstances
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On