Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found dead under mysterious circumstances

Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday at his residence in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, police officials told PTI. Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead in Bengaluru(ANI/ Youtube)

Injuries were discovered on Prakash's body, raising suspicious that he had been murdered. Police also suspect the involvement of a close family member in the former DGP's death.

Prakash's wife, Pallavi, informed police about the incident. Senior police officials rushed to the scene when they received news of his death.

The former DGP's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied house. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

Police have begun questioning Prakash's wife and daughter regarding his death. The retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates, reported PTI.

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch, hailed from Champaran, Bihar and had an MSc in Geology. He was appointed as the DGP of Karnataka on March 1, 2015.

Further investigation into his death is underway.

(Developing story. Details awaited.)