Another Karnataka college accused of denying CET exam entry over 'sacred thread'; principal suspended

The principal and a staff member of Sai Spoorthi Pre-university College in Karnataka's Bidar district were suspended following a controversy that a student was allegedly forced to ‘remove’ his ‘sacred thread’ (janeu) before attending the state Common Entrance Test on April 17. Hands of devotees are pictured as they arrange a sacred thread during the Janai Purnima festival (Sacred Thread Festival) at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 3, 2020. (REUTERS)

The controversy erupted in the southern state over allegations that some students were 'forced' to remove their 'sacred threads' by the security staff at some exam centres before attending the CET exam. Karnataka higher education minister MC Sudhakar termed the alleged incident as "unfortunate" and asserted that the process was smooth except two exam centres in Bidar and Shivamogga districts.

Bidar district authorities took “swift action”, following which principal Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff member Satish Pawar were suspended with “immediate effect,” reported news agency ANI. The suspension was decided during an emergency meeting of the Sai Deepa Education and Charitable Trust, which manages the college, was held on April 19.

Suchivrat Kulkarni, a CET aspirant, alleged that he was ‘denied’ entry to the exam centre at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar on April 17 as because he was wearing the sacred thread (Janeu).

“I had my Mathematics CET exam on 17th April. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my Janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it; only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home. I demand that the government conduct a re-examination or provide me a seat in the government college,” Kulkarni said.

His mother, Neeta Kulkarni, also levelled the same allegations and demanded a re-examination. “I want the Government to either conduct a re-exam for my son or he should be admitted to a good college, and the fees should be taken care of by the Government or Sai Spoorthi PU College,” she added.

Similar case in Shivamogga

A similar incident took place in Karnataka's Shivamogga district as well, with police registering an FIR against an examination officer in charge of conducting the state CET at an exam centre following controversy.

The case has been registered against the officials at Adichunchanagiri PU college, a CET exam centre, for allegedly asking students to remove their 'Janivaras' (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the examination hall, police said on Saturday.

Gurudatta Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, had said that the probe has been initiated into the incident at the college and an FIR has also been registered. “After this, we found out that two of the Home Guards who were looking after the security before entering the exam hall showed a lack of knowledge and made mistakes on their part. The security personnel have been insensitive to religious sentiments. On that ground, we have suspended two of the home guards, and an inquiry has been initiated against them. In this regard, FIR has also been registered. If any other person is found involved, we will take action,” he added.