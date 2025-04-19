'Janivara' row in Karnataka: Brahmin group warns of statewide protests

The Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha has warned of statewide protests after reports emerged that Brahmin students were allegedly asked to remove their sacred thread (Janeu) during the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) held earlier this week. Members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and pro-Hindu organisations hold protest in Bidar.(X/ANI)

The incident, reported from exam centres in Shivamogga and Bidar, has triggered widespread anger within the Brahmin community.

Speaking to ANI, Raghunath, president of the Mahasabha, condemned the act, calling it “an attack on the Brahmin community.” “We have met the Chief Minister and demanded strict action against those responsible. The students were humiliated, and the officials involved must be suspended,” he said.

Raghunath added that while the Education Minister has expressed regret and CET officials have apologised, the community remains deeply hurt. “Leaders across Karnataka are planning district-wise peaceful protests. The removal of Janeu during exams has caused immense emotional pain,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and pro-Hindu organisations held protests in Bidar on Saturday after the students were made to remove sacred thread.

CET official booked

An FIR has been registered against the CET exam official at Adichunchanagiri School in Sharavathinagara, Shivamogga. The complaint, filed by Nataraj Bhagavath, has led to charges under Sections 115(2), 299, 351(1), and 352, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances under which students were allegedly asked to remove religious symbols. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has yet to issue a detailed explanation.

The opposition BJP has also come down heavily on the incident. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi called it an attack on Hindu beliefs and traditions. “Wearing the sacred thread is a long-standing tradition among Hindus, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and even Lingayats who wear the Linga. Why should this be a problem during an exam?” Joshi asked, accusing the Congress-led government of being intolerant towards Hindu practices. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

(With ANI inputs)

(Also Read: 'Such intolerance must stop': 'Janivara' row in Karnataka sparks political outrage)