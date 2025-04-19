'Such intolerance must stop': 'Janivara' row in Karnataka sparks political outrage

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka after some students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) were asked to remove their sacred threads (Janivara) at an exam centre in Shivamogga. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao L), BJP leader Prahlad Joshi (R)(FILE)

The incident has drawn reactions from leaders across the political spectrum, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP calling for accountability.

'Overzealous behavior'

Congrses leader and Karnataka’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, condemned the incident, terming it "overzealous behavior" by the examination authorities. “The government has not issued any guideline mandating the removal of sacred threads,” Rao clarified, adding that both KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) officials and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar had also confirmed this.

“The officer responsible has insulted both the students and the Brahmin community. Disciplinary action will be taken. Officials must act with discretion and not disrupt social harmony,” Rao said.

Reactions from BJP

The opposition BJP has also come down heavily on the incident. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi called it an attack on Hindu beliefs and traditions. “Wearing the sacred thread is a long-standing tradition among Hindus — Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and even Lingayats who wear the Linga. Why should this be a problem during an exam?” Joshi asked, accusing the Congress-led government of being intolerant towards Hindu practices. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

BJP MP BY Raghavendra echoed similar sentiments, calling it a “serious injustice.” “Whether intentional or not, such incidents against Hinduism must stop. The government must ensure this is not repeated,” he said.

As the controversy grows, there are calls for the state government to review security protocols at exam centres and issue clear directives to avoid such incidents in the future. An official statement from the KEA is awaited.

