Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Such intolerance must stop': 'Janivara' row in Karnataka sparks political outrage

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2025 01:03 PM IST

The Shivamogga incident has drawn reactions from both Congress and the opposition BJP calling for accountability.

A controversy has erupted in Karnataka after some students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) were asked to remove their sacred threads (Janivara) at an exam centre in Shivamogga.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao L), BJP leader Prahlad Joshi (R)(FILE)
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao L), BJP leader Prahlad Joshi (R)(FILE)

The incident has drawn reactions from leaders across the political spectrum, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP calling for accountability.

'Overzealous behavior'

Congrses leader and Karnataka’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, condemned the incident, terming it "overzealous behavior" by the examination authorities. “The government has not issued any guideline mandating the removal of sacred threads,” Rao clarified, adding that both KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) officials and Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar had also confirmed this.

“The officer responsible has insulted both the students and the Brahmin community. Disciplinary action will be taken. Officials must act with discretion and not disrupt social harmony,” Rao said.

(Also Read: Why wasn’t Ricky Rai driving on the night of the shooting? Here's what his driver said)

Reactions from BJP

The opposition BJP has also come down heavily on the incident. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi called it an attack on Hindu beliefs and traditions. “Wearing the sacred thread is a long-standing tradition among Hindus — Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and even Lingayats who wear the Linga. Why should this be a problem during an exam?” Joshi asked, accusing the Congress-led government of being intolerant towards Hindu practices. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

BJP MP BY Raghavendra echoed similar sentiments, calling it a “serious injustice.” “Whether intentional or not, such incidents against Hinduism must stop. The government must ensure this is not repeated,” he said.

As the controversy grows, there are calls for the state government to review security protocols at exam centres and issue clear directives to avoid such incidents in the future. An official statement from the KEA is awaited.

(Also Read: 'Speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru': Man tells auto driver in viral video, sparks outrage)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 'Such intolerance must stop': 'Janivara' row in Karnataka sparks political outrage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On