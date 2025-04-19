Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why wasn’t Ricky Rai driving on the night of the shooting? Here's what his driver said

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2025 11:25 AM IST

The attack took place while Ricky was travelling in an SUV along with his driver and a personal security guard.

Ricky Rai, son of the late underworld figure-turned-businessman Muthappa Rai, sustained injuries in a shooting incident near his residence in Bidadi, located in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, shortly after midnight on Friday.

According to preliminary police findings, unidentified assailants opened fire from behind a boundary wall, hitting the vehicle.(X/ANI)
According to preliminary police findings, unidentified assailants opened fire from behind a boundary wall, hitting the vehicle.(X/ANI)

The attack took place while Ricky was travelling in an SUV along with his driver and a personal security guard. According to preliminary police findings, unidentified assailants opened fire from behind a boundary wall, hitting the vehicle.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai shot at, hospitalised)

What did the driver say?

According to a Times of India report, Ricky’s driver Basavaraju revealed a detail about the night. “Ricky usually insists on driving himself, he enjoys being behind the wheel. But last night, unexpectedly, he told me to drive,” he recalled. Moments later, gunshots rang out, shattering the calm. “Something struck the right door. Ricky had been hit, his nose was bleeding,” he added according to TOI.

“Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi, a town in Karnataka. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Saturday. He has been referred to Bengaluru for treatment,” Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda told ANI.

Ricky was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly out of danger. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

More about Muthapa Rai

Muthappa Rai was once one of the most feared names in Bengaluru's underworld during the 1990s, before he reinvented himself as a businessman and socialite. Originally from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, Rai rose to prominence in the city's crime circles but later claimed to have left that life behind.

He was also known for his involvement in real estate and for founding Jaya Karnataka, a social organization. Despite his controversial past, Rai remained a public figure until his death in 2020 due to cancer.

(Also Read: JDS compares DK Shivakumar to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, says ‘same same, but different’)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Why wasn’t Ricky Rai driving on the night of the shooting? Here's what his driver said
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On