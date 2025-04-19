JDS compares DK Shivakumar to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, says ‘same same, but different’

The Janata Dal (Secular) stirred controversy on Friday after comparing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. The JDS drew parallels between the two, implying similarities in their early lives and political journeys.(X/@JanataDal_S)

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the party drew parallels between the two, implying similarities in their early lives and political journeys.

Listing out what it described as “similarities,” the JD(S) noted that both Escobar and Shivakumar were sons of farmers, began their careers at a young age, and went on to become influential politicians. The post alleged that Shivakumar was involved in illegal activities in his early years, even accusing him of selling ganja, and pointed out his rise to becoming the president of the Karnataka Congress and one of India’s wealthiest politicians. It mirrored Escobar’s profile,his beginnings in crime as a teenager, his role in drug smuggling, and his eventual entry into Colombian politics, where he served as a member of Congress and became known as the world’s richest criminal.

The JD(S) captioned the post with a sarcastic remark, “Same same, but different.”

The comparison of DK Shivakumar to Pablo Escobar comes at a time when the Congress-led government in Karnataka is facing mounting criticism over a series of price hikes. With back-to-back price hikes of metro, bus, milk, fuel among others, opposition parties have been quick to point out the government's failure to curb inflation. The timing of the comparison amplifies the discontent among the public, with many seeing it as a reflection of growing frustration with the state's governance.

